Comparing of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) and Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 14 2.15 N/A 1.25 11.99 Bank of South Carolina Corporation 19 5.41 N/A 1.25 15.32

In table 1 we can see Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bank of South Carolina Corporation is observed to has than Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of South Carolina Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. and Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 0.8% Bank of South Carolina Corporation 0.00% 15.4% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.17 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.8% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.9% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 1.76% 4.31% 7.41% 14.22% -1.57% 15.54% Bank of South Carolina Corporation 1.16% 1.32% 2.51% 3.46% -8.48% 5.27%

For the past year Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bank of South Carolina Corporation.

Summary

Bank of South Carolina Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.