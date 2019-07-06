Comparing of Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) and Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) and Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of South Carolina Corporation 19 5.55 N/A 1.24 15.57 Eagle Bancorp Inc. 54 5.67 N/A 4.36 12.66

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bank of South Carolina Corporation and Eagle Bancorp Inc. Eagle Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Eagle Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of South Carolina Corporation 0.00% 13.7% 1.4% Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s current beta is 0.02 and it happens to be 98.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Eagle Bancorp Inc. has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bank of South Carolina Corporation and Eagle Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of South Carolina Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s potential upside is 8.85% and its average price target is $60.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bank of South Carolina Corporation and Eagle Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.2% and 80.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 9.8% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.4% of Eagle Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of South Carolina Corporation -1.78% 4.71% 2.83% -0.87% -3.28% 5.88% Eagle Bancorp Inc. -1.85% 2.07% -1.09% 12.47% -8.67% 13.34%

For the past year Bank of South Carolina Corporation was less bullish than Eagle Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Bank of South Carolina Corporation.