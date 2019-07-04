Comparing of Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Both Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp 42 5.61 N/A 2.41 17.34 Plumas Bancorp 24 2.98 N/A 2.78 9.25

Demonstrates Bank of Marin Bancorp and Plumas Bancorp earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Plumas Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Bank of Marin Bancorp has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Plumas Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Bank of Marin Bancorp and Plumas Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 0.00% 10.8% 1.3% Plumas Bancorp 0.00% 22.2% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Marin Bancorp’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.6 beta. Plumas Bancorp’s 0.23 beta is the reason why it is 77.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bank of Marin Bancorp and Plumas Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.1% and 22.2%. 1.6% are Bank of Marin Bancorp’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Plumas Bancorp has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Marin Bancorp -0.6% -1.7% -3.51% -0.38% 10.13% 1.21% Plumas Bancorp 2.97% 8.61% 4.78% -0.31% -7.91% 13.34%

For the past year Bank of Marin Bancorp was less bullish than Plumas Bancorp.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides safe deposit boxes; and cashierÂ’s check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, and other customary banking services, as well as Internet banking with bill-pay options. As of January 18, 2017, it operated 12 branches located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc, and Shasta; and 1 branch in the Nevada County of Washoe. The company also operated five loan production offices, including two in the California Counties of Placer and Butte, one in the Oregon County of Klamath, one in the Washington County of King, and one in the Arizona County of Maricopa. It serves small and middle market businesses, and individuals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Quincy, California.