Comparing of Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) and Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Since Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) are part of the Regional – Pacific Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp 42 5.52 N/A 2.44 17.90 Hanmi Financial Corporation 22 2.76 N/A 1.81 11.88

Table 1 highlights Bank of Marin Bancorp and Hanmi Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hanmi Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Hanmi Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 0.00% 10.4% 1.3% Hanmi Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.57 beta means Bank of Marin Bancorp’s volatility is 43.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Hanmi Financial Corporation’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.08 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Bank of Marin Bancorp and Hanmi Financial Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Hanmi Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Hanmi Financial Corporation is $21.5, which is potential 19.51% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bank of Marin Bancorp and Hanmi Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.7% and 92%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Bank of Marin Bancorp’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Hanmi Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Marin Bancorp -0.68% 4.59% 4.64% 3.11% 0.45% 6.01% Hanmi Financial Corporation -1.42% -3.15% -8.55% -4.23% -14.55% 9.09%

For the past year Bank of Marin Bancorp has weaker performance than Hanmi Financial Corporation

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats on 9 of the 10 factors Hanmi Financial Corporation.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, which include commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as various international finance and trade services and products, including letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing. As of January 24, 2017, the company operated 41 full-service branches and 6 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. Hanmi Financial Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.