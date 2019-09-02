Comparing of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) and Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (NYSE:ZBK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) and Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (NYSE:ZBK) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation
|81
|5.09
|N/A
|5.47
|15.59
|Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation
|0.00%
|17.8%
|1.3%
|Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a -0.82% downside potential and an average target price of $82.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 are owned by institutional investors at 77.1% and 0% respectively. 1.6% are Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bank of Hawaii Corporation
|1.52%
|3.38%
|4.1%
|9.83%
|5.66%
|26.63%
|Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28
|-1.08%
|1.36%
|-1.05%
|0.91%
|-3.76%
|4.11%
For the past year Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28.
Summary
Bank of Hawaii Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28.
