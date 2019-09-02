Comparing of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) and Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (NYSE:ZBK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) and Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (NYSE:ZBK) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii Corporation 81 5.09 N/A 5.47 15.59 Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 1.3% Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 0 0 0 0.00

Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a -0.82% downside potential and an average target price of $82.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 are owned by institutional investors at 77.1% and 0% respectively. 1.6% are Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Hawaii Corporation 1.52% 3.38% 4.1% 9.83% 5.66% 26.63% Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 -1.08% 1.36% -1.05% 0.91% -3.76% 4.11%

For the past year Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28.