Comparing of Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bank of Commerce Holdings
|11
|3.62
|N/A
|0.90
|11.66
|Old Point Financial Corporation
|22
|2.66
|N/A
|1.16
|18.44
In table 1 we can see Bank of Commerce Holdings and Old Point Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Old Point Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Commerce Holdings. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Bank of Commerce Holdings is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Old Point Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bank of Commerce Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Old Point Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|0.6%
|0.1%
Risk and Volatility
Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Old Point Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.42 beta which makes it 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 49.9% of Bank of Commerce Holdings shares and 40.1% of Old Point Financial Corporation shares. About 3% of Bank of Commerce Holdings’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.6% of Old Point Financial Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bank of Commerce Holdings
|-0.57%
|-5.69%
|-9.13%
|-15.66%
|-6.7%
|-4.65%
|Old Point Financial Corporation
|-2.02%
|1.28%
|-8.45%
|-19.43%
|-18.42%
|-2.2%
For the past year Bank of Commerce Holdings was more bearish than Old Point Financial Corporation.
Summary
Old Point Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Bank of Commerce Holdings.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.