Comparing of Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Commerce Holdings 11 3.62 N/A 0.90 11.66 Old Point Financial Corporation 22 2.66 N/A 1.16 18.44

In table 1 we can see Bank of Commerce Holdings and Old Point Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Old Point Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Commerce Holdings. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Bank of Commerce Holdings is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Old Point Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Commerce Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Old Point Financial Corporation 0.00% 0.6% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Old Point Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.42 beta which makes it 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.9% of Bank of Commerce Holdings shares and 40.1% of Old Point Financial Corporation shares. About 3% of Bank of Commerce Holdings’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.6% of Old Point Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Commerce Holdings -0.57% -5.69% -9.13% -15.66% -6.7% -4.65% Old Point Financial Corporation -2.02% 1.28% -8.45% -19.43% -18.42% -2.2%

For the past year Bank of Commerce Holdings was more bearish than Old Point Financial Corporation.

Summary

Old Point Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Bank of Commerce Holdings.