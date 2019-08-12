Comparing of Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) and Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have been rivals in the Money Center Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America Corporation 29 2.91 N/A 2.81 10.92 Comerica Incorporated 76 2.73 N/A 7.74 9.45

Table 1 demonstrates Bank of America Corporation and Comerica Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Comerica Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of America Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Bank of America Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Comerica Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.1% Comerica Incorporated 0.00% 15.9% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Bank of America Corporation has a beta of 1.54 and its 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Comerica Incorporated’s 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.44 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Bank of America Corporation and Comerica Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America Corporation 0 1 5 2.83 Comerica Incorporated 0 7 1 2.13

Bank of America Corporation has a 26.43% upside potential and an average price target of $34.92. Competitively Comerica Incorporated has an average price target of $81.5, with potential upside of 33.26%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Comerica Incorporated seems more appealing than Bank of America Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.8% of Bank of America Corporation shares and 86.5% of Comerica Incorporated shares. Bank of America Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Comerica Incorporated has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of America Corporation 0.03% 4.28% 1.39% 5.54% -2.01% 24.51% Comerica Incorporated 1.15% 0.26% -4.92% -9.54% -24.24% 6.57%

For the past year Bank of America Corporation was more bullish than Comerica Incorporated.

Summary

Comerica Incorporated beats on 7 of the 11 factors Bank of America Corporation.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products, as well as credit and debit cards, residential mortgages and home equity loans, and direct and indirect loans. This segment provides its products and services through approximately 4,600 financial centers, 15,900 ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile platforms. The Global Wealth & Investment Management segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products, as well as wealth management and customized solutions. The Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, real estate lending, and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1874 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides small business banking and personal financial services, including consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers a range of consumer products comprising deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services consisting of fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. This segment also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The company operates in Texas, California, and Michigan, as well as in Arizona and Florida, the United States; Canada; and Mexico. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.