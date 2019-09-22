Comparing of BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Southeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of BancorpSouth Bank’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.28% of all Regional – Southeast Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand BancorpSouth Bank has 1.8% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 2.88% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have BancorpSouth Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancorpSouth Bank 0.00% 10.30% 1.30% Industry Average 30.08% 9.94% 1.23%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares BancorpSouth Bank and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BancorpSouth Bank N/A 29 14.43 Industry Average 290.44M 965.67M 12.77

BancorpSouth Bank has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BancorpSouth Bank 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 2.00 2.46

$30.5 is the consensus price target of BancorpSouth Bank, with a potential upside of 3.71%. As a group, Regional – Southeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 7.95%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, BancorpSouth Bank make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BancorpSouth Bank and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BancorpSouth Bank 0.44% 3.53% -0.8% 2.05% -9.29% 14.35% Industry Average 1.42% 5.03% 8.46% 15.46% 1.11% 27.04%

For the past year BancorpSouth Bank was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

BancorpSouth Bank has a beta of 1.42 and its 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BancorpSouth Bank’s competitors are 2.74% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Dividends

BancorpSouth Bank does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BancorpSouth Bank’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides investment brokerage, and personal trust and estate services. As of January 25, 2017, the company operated through 234 full service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas. BancorpSouth, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.