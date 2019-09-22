Comparing of Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) and Its Peers

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) is a company in the Foreign Regional Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Bancolombia S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.05% of all Foreign Regional Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% of Bancolombia S.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.22% of all Foreign Regional Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bancolombia S.A. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancolombia S.A. 0.00% 12.50% 1.40% Industry Average 4.41% 15.98% 1.71%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Bancolombia S.A. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bancolombia S.A. N/A 50 12.99 Industry Average 553.48M 12.55B 50.17

Bancolombia S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Bancolombia S.A. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Bancolombia S.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancolombia S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 1.00 2.61

$54 is the consensus target price of Bancolombia S.A., with a potential upside of 7.38%. The potential upside of the rivals is 52.66%. The analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Bancolombia S.A.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bancolombia S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bancolombia S.A. -3.39% -2.43% -0.5% 14.43% 5.66% 30.92% Industry Average 4.17% 3.42% 30.88% 8.95% 14.11% 16.73%

For the past year Bancolombia S.A. was more bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Bancolombia S.A. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.78. Competitively, Bancolombia S.A.’s competitors’ beta is 0.95 which is 4.64% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Bancolombia S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Bancolombia S.A.’s peers beat Bancolombia S.A.

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, such as futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and bancassurance and insurance services. Further, the company provides investment banking services, such as corporate and project financial advisory, underwriting services, capital market services, and private equity management services; and trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody services, and corporate trust. Additionally, it offers loan management, transportation, car rental, advertising and marketing, and real estate brokerage services; and is involved in outsourcing activities. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 1,274 branches. It also operates 5,418 automatic teller machines; and 226 kiosks. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in MedellÃ­n, Colombia.