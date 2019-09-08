Comparing of Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (BSMX) and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Both Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S) and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) are Foreign Regional Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 7 0.00 N/A 0.20 36.41 Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. 37 0.00 N/A 5.66 6.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S) and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 0.00% 0% 0% Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. 0.00% 8.9% 0.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.1% of Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.9% of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 5% are Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico -6.7% -7.55% -14.66% -5.59% -16.17% 15.26% Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. -6.49% -6.9% -2.84% -5.1% -7.77% 2.34%

For the past year Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico was more bullish than Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. beats Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico on 6 of the 8 factors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others segments. Its retail banking services include mortgage and home equity, and retail lending products; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts, and electronic banking and automatic teller machine (ATM) services; and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivative services, including securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets comprising foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company provides trust account management, credit card, securities brokerage, life insurance, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 871 service centers; 6,727 ATMs; 7 cash dispensers; and 24 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.