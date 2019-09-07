Comparing of Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Money Center Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander-Chile 29 0.00 N/A 1.73 16.79 TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 21 3.36 N/A 1.92 10.97

Table 1 highlights Banco Santander-Chile and TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TriState Capital Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banco Santander-Chile. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Banco Santander-Chile’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of TriState Capital Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Banco Santander-Chile and TriState Capital Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander-Chile 0.00% 17.9% 1.5% TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Banco Santander-Chile’s current beta is 0.61 and it happens to be 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Banco Santander-Chile and TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander-Chile 0 2 0 2.00 TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Banco Santander-Chile’s upside potential is 12.32% at a $32 consensus price target. On the other hand, TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 21.46% and its consensus price target is $24. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, TriState Capital Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Banco Santander-Chile.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.5% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.1% of TriState Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.04% of Banco Santander-Chile’s shares. Comparatively, 4.4% are TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Santander-Chile -2.13% -3.37% 5.19% -9.32% -11.48% -3.04% TriState Capital Holdings Inc. -0.43% -2.82% -9.21% -0.9% -27.71% 7.91%

For the past year Banco Santander-Chile had bearish trend while TriState Capital Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontoryÂ’s certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides loans that are secured by cash or marketable securities, commercial and personal loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers cash management and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and capital market services comprising interest rate swaps and investment management products. Further, the company provides equity and fixed income advisory, and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as to separately managed accounts for clients, including ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients, corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.