Comparing of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

As Foreign Regional Banks businesses, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:Brasil S) and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SHG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. 12 0.00 N/A 0.99 11.41 Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. 38 0.00 N/A 5.66 6.42

Demonstrates Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is presently more expensive than Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:Brasil S) and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. 0.00% 15% 1.9% Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. 0.00% 8.9% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 1.5% and 2.9% respectively. 0.03% are Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5% of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. -7.08% -4.84% 0.12% -12.58% 18.44% 4.13% Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. -6.49% -6.9% -2.84% -5.1% -7.77% 2.34%

For the past year Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s stock price has bigger growth than Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.

Summary

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others segments. Its retail banking services include mortgage and home equity, and retail lending products; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts, and electronic banking and automatic teller machine (ATM) services; and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivative services, including securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets comprising foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company provides trust account management, credit card, securities brokerage, life insurance, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 871 service centers; 6,727 ATMs; 7 cash dispensers; and 24 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.