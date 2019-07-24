Comparing of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (BLX) and Its Peers

We are comparing Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (NYSE:BLX) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Foreign Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A has 41.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 21.29% institutional ownership for its competitors. 24.8% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.31% of all Foreign Money Center Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A 0.00% 1.10% 0.20% Industry Average 16.52% 8.99% 0.75%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A N/A 20 71.67 Industry Average 2.71B 16.39B 17.34

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.25

As a group, Foreign Money Center Banks companies have a potential upside of 62.56%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A -3.82% -3.22% 7.64% 17.5% -28.3% 16.42% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 3.57% 7.34% 0.00% 8.51%

For the past year Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A has stronger performance than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.32 shows that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A’s competitors’ beta is 1.16 which is 16.10% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A does not pay a dividend.