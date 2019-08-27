Comparing of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (BLX) and Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (NYSE:BLX) and Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS). The two are both Foreign Money Center Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A 20 9.84 N/A 0.45 46.61 Credit Suisse Group AG 12 0.00 N/A 0.80 15.09

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Credit Suisse Group AG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Credit Suisse Group AG.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A 0.00% 1.8% 0.3% Credit Suisse Group AG 0.00% 4.8% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Credit Suisse Group AG on the other hand, has 1.42 beta which makes it 42.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and Credit Suisse Group AG Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A 0 0 0 0.00 Credit Suisse Group AG 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Credit Suisse Group AG’s potential downside is -94.25% and its consensus price target is $0.65.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.8% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of Credit Suisse Group AG are owned by institutional investors. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A’s share owned by insiders are 24.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Credit Suisse Group AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A -2.19% 1.06% -1.36% 12.05% -12.67% 21.5% Credit Suisse Group AG -3.29% 0.25% -8.42% -2.82% -23.8% 11.14%

For the past year Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A has stronger performance than Credit Suisse Group AG

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A beats on 6 of the 9 factors Credit Suisse Group AG.