Comparing of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (BLX) and Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Both Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A (NYSE:BLX) and Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) are each other’s competitor in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A 20 10.42 N/A 0.45 46.61 Banco Santander S.A. 4 0.00 N/A 0.48 8.80

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Banco Santander S.A. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and Banco Santander S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A 0.00% 1.8% 0.3% Banco Santander S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. Competitively, Banco Santander S.A. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.8% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.9% of Banco Santander S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 24.8% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21% of Banco Santander S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A -2.19% 1.06% -1.36% 12.05% -12.67% 21.5% Banco Santander S.A. -7.22% -7.42% -13.82% -11.67% -23.39% -5.36%

For the past year Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A has 21.5% stronger performance while Banco Santander S.A. has -5.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A beats on 8 of the 9 factors Banco Santander S.A.