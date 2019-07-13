Comparing of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

As Foreign Regional Banks companies, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Banco Bradesco S.A.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.70
|11.81
|Mizuho Financial Group Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|0.42
|7.33
In table 1 we can see Banco Bradesco S.A. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Banco Bradesco S.A. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Banco Bradesco S.A. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Mizuho Financial Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Banco Bradesco S.A. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Banco Bradesco S.A.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mizuho Financial Group Inc.
|0.00%
|6.8%
|0.3%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Banco Bradesco S.A. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.26% and 0.4% respectively. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s share held by insiders are 0.02%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Banco Bradesco S.A.
|-8.11%
|-7.55%
|-15.98%
|7.04%
|15.04%
|0.59%
|Mizuho Financial Group Inc.
|-2.88%
|-2.56%
|-2.25%
|-11.63%
|-17.62%
|1.33%
For the past year Banco Bradesco S.A. was less bullish than Mizuho Financial Group Inc.
Summary
Banco Bradesco S.A. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Mizuho Financial Group Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.