Comparing of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

As Foreign Regional Banks companies, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.70 11.81 Mizuho Financial Group Inc. 3 0.00 N/A 0.42 7.33

In table 1 we can see Banco Bradesco S.A. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Banco Bradesco S.A. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Banco Bradesco S.A. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Mizuho Financial Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Banco Bradesco S.A. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Mizuho Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 0.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Banco Bradesco S.A. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.26% and 0.4% respectively. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s share held by insiders are 0.02%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Bradesco S.A. -8.11% -7.55% -15.98% 7.04% 15.04% 0.59% Mizuho Financial Group Inc. -2.88% -2.56% -2.25% -11.63% -17.62% 1.33%

For the past year Banco Bradesco S.A. was less bullish than Mizuho Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Banco Bradesco S.A. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Mizuho Financial Group Inc.