Comparing of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) and Its Competitors

As Foreign Regional Banks company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
3.3% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.05% of all Foreign Regional Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has 7.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 26.22% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
|0.00%
|10.40%
|0.70%
|Industry Average
|4.41%
|15.98%
|1.71%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
|N/A
|6
|6.40
|Industry Average
|553.48M
|12.55B
|50.17
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|2.00
|2.50
The potential upside of the rivals is 89.37%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
|-5.55%
|-8.59%
|-15.12%
|-15.82%
|-29.71%
|-3.4%
|Industry Average
|4.17%
|3.42%
|30.88%
|8.95%
|14.11%
|16.73%
For the past year Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has -3.40% weaker performance while Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s competitors have 16.73% stronger performance.
Volatility and Risk
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.99. Competitively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s competitors are 4.64% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.
Dividends
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 5 factors Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s competitors beat Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
