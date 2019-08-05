Comparing of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) and Its Competitors

As Foreign Regional Banks company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.05% of all Foreign Regional Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has 7.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 26.22% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 0.00% 10.40% 0.70% Industry Average 4.41% 15.98% 1.71%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. N/A 6 6.40 Industry Average 553.48M 12.55B 50.17

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.50

The potential upside of the rivals is 89.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. -5.55% -8.59% -15.12% -15.82% -29.71% -3.4% Industry Average 4.17% 3.42% 30.88% 8.95% 14.11% 16.73%

For the past year Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has -3.40% weaker performance while Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s competitors have 16.73% stronger performance.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.99. Competitively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s competitors are 4.64% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s competitors beat Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.