Comparing of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) are two firms in the Foreign Regional Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 6 0.00 N/A 0.80 6.40 First BanCorp. 11 3.83 N/A 1.01 10.64

Table 1 demonstrates Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and First BanCorp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First BanCorp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than First BanCorp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 0.00% 10.4% 0.7% First BanCorp. 0.00% 10.2% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s current beta is 0.99 and it happens to be 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. First BanCorp. has a 1.53 beta and it is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. and First BanCorp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 94.1%. About 7.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of First BanCorp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. -5.55% -8.59% -15.12% -15.82% -29.71% -3.4% First BanCorp. 1.03% -1.28% -4.01% 1.03% 31.06% 25.12%

For the past year Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has -3.4% weaker performance while First BanCorp. has 25.12% stronger performance.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. on 9 of the 9 factors.