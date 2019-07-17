Comparing of BancFirst Corporation (BANF) and First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO)

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) and First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) have been rivals in the Regional – Southwest Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst Corporation 55 4.62 N/A 3.83 14.34 First Community Corporation 19 3.20 N/A 1.42 12.37

In table 1 we can see BancFirst Corporation and First Community Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Community Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than BancFirst Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BancFirst Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.5% First Community Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

BancFirst Corporation has a 0.81 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. First Community Corporation’s 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.85 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.6% of BancFirst Corporation shares and 55% of First Community Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 44.29% of BancFirst Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, First Community Corporation has 6.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BancFirst Corporation -2.86% 0.02% -1.63% -5.08% -5.34% 10.12% First Community Corporation -4.14% -5.32% -12.39% -26.1% -25.06% -9.37%

For the past year BancFirst Corporation has 10.12% stronger performance while First Community Corporation has -9.37% weaker performance.

Summary

BancFirst Corporation beats on 10 of the 9 factors First Community Corporation.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides various loan products, such as commercial loans comprising commercial mortgages, asset-based financing, working capital lines of credit, and small business administration guaranteed loans; consumer loans consisting of automobile, home equity, and other personal loans; home loans in non-metropolitan areas; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as serves as bond trustee and paying agent for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management, retail brokerage services, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 100 banking locations serving 53 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.