Comparing of Banc of California Inc. (BANC) and Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

We will be comparing the differences between Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) and Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California Inc. 14 2.85 N/A 0.40 34.55 Northrim BanCorp Inc. 35 2.67 N/A 2.83 12.50

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Banc of California Inc. and Northrim BanCorp Inc. Northrim BanCorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Banc of California Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Banc of California Inc. and Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 0.2% Northrim BanCorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Banc of California Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.7 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Banc of California Inc. and Northrim BanCorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Northrim BanCorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Banc of California Inc.’s upside potential is 29.87% at a $20 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Banc of California Inc. and Northrim BanCorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76.1% respectively. 1.3% are Banc of California Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banc of California Inc. -1.84% -5.12% -10.04% -17.57% -25.72% 4.36% Northrim BanCorp Inc. -3.57% 4.24% -5.55% -6.23% -3.93% 7.7%

For the past year Banc of California Inc. has weaker performance than Northrim BanCorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Northrim BanCorp Inc. beats Banc of California Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The companyÂ’s deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, lease financing, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans. It also provides private banking products for high net worth individuals, entrepreneurs, business owners, and their managers and fiduciaries; and other banking services to financial institutions, as well as invests in SBA loan pool securities, debt and mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, interest rate swaps, trust services, card payment services, remote and mobile deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, direct deposit services, and safe deposit boxes, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 39 branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California; and 62 loan production offices in California, Arizona, Oregon, Virginia, Colorado, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals primarily in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. The company also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and consumer loans comprising loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, it offers other services comprising consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, online statements, consumer and business debit cards, cash back rewards, personalized checks at account opening, telebanking, automated teller, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfers and payments, wire transfers, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, merchant, cash management, and courier agency services, as well as insurance brokerage services, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of February 24, 2017, the company operated 14 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka, as well as 15 mortgage origination offices. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.