Comparing of Banc of California Inc. (BANC) and Its Competitors

As Regional – Pacific Banks company, Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Banc of California Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.26% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.8% of Banc of California Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Banc of California Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California Inc. 0.00% 3.10% 0.20% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Banc of California Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California Inc. N/A 14 39.27 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Banc of California Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Banc of California Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.38 1.63 2.51

As a group, Regional – Pacific Banks companies have a potential upside of 66.70%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Banc of California Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banc of California Inc. 7.05% 11.64% 9% 4.97% -20.46% 17.43% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Banc of California Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Banc of California Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Banc of California Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Banc of California Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The companyÂ’s deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, lease financing, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans. It also provides private banking products for high net worth individuals, entrepreneurs, business owners, and their managers and fiduciaries; and other banking services to financial institutions, as well as invests in SBA loan pool securities, debt and mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, interest rate swaps, trust services, card payment services, remote and mobile deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, direct deposit services, and safe deposit boxes, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 39 branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California; and 62 loan production offices in California, Arizona, Oregon, Virginia, Colorado, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.