Comparing of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) and EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) and EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Electrical Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballard Power Systems Inc. 3 10.21 N/A -0.14 0.00 EnSync Inc. N/A 0.03 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ballard Power Systems Inc. and EnSync Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) and EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballard Power Systems Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -8.9% EnSync Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Inc. and EnSync Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballard Power Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 EnSync Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Ballard Power Systems Inc. is $3.75, with potential downside of -7.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.4% of Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of EnSync Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ballard Power Systems Inc. 15.32% 13.61% 12.94% 36.17% 21.52% 60.67% EnSync Inc. -35.05% -16% -96.68% -97.22% -98.17% -96.52%

For the past year Ballard Power Systems Inc. had bullish trend while EnSync Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ballard Power Systems Inc. beats EnSync Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells worldwide. Its power products include stationary systems, such as FCgen-H2PM, a hydrogen-fueled power system for telecommunications network, secure communications, and critical data communications, as well as hub, transmission, or repeater sites applications; and motive modules, including FCveloCity, a PEM fuel cell stack, which provides solutions for forklifts, buses, and light rails. The companyÂ’s power products also comprise FCgen air-cooled and FCvelocity liquid-cooled fuel cell stacks to power fuel cell systems for a range of applications, as well as portable power products comprising fuel cell power solutions for portable, remote, and mobile applications. The company also provides engineering services, technology transfer, and license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio for various fuel cell applications. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, licenses, and sells energy management systems solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include Matrix energy Management System, an energy control system for commercial, industrial, and multi-tenant building markets; Agile Hybrid Storage System, an energy storage system that delivers power and energy for behind the meter applications in commercial, industrial, multi-tenant, and resort buildings; and Ensync utility scale energy storage system to enhance power quality and smooth output from intermittent generating assets. It also provides energy storage products comprising ZnBr flow, lithium ion, and aqueous batteries; and develops and commercializes energy management systems for off-grid applications, as well as applications and Internet of energy platforms that link distributed energy resources with the grid network. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.