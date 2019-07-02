Comparing of Baker Hughes a GE company (BHGE) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes a GE company 24 1.10 N/A 0.10 229.70 Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Baker Hughes a GE company and Precision Drilling Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Baker Hughes a GE company and Precision Drilling Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes a GE company 0.00% 0.4% 0.3% Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -15.1% -6.7%

Risk & Volatility

Baker Hughes a GE company’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.81 beta. Competitively, Precision Drilling Corporation is 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.28 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Baker Hughes a GE company is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Precision Drilling Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Precision Drilling Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Baker Hughes a GE company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Baker Hughes a GE company and Precision Drilling Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes a GE company 0 0 0 0.00 Precision Drilling Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Baker Hughes a GE company’s consensus target price is $37, while its potential upside is 50.90%. Competitively the consensus target price of Precision Drilling Corporation is $2.6, which is potential 39.04% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Baker Hughes a GE company seems more appealing than Precision Drilling Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.99% of Baker Hughes a GE company shares are held by institutional investors while 45.9% of Precision Drilling Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Baker Hughes a GE company’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Precision Drilling Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baker Hughes a GE company -0.92% -12.37% -9.51% -10.86% -36.27% 5.77% Precision Drilling Corporation -1.82% -20% 1.89% -17.24% -42.4% 24.14%

For the past year Baker Hughes a GE company has weaker performance than Precision Drilling Corporation

Summary

Baker Hughes a GE company beats on 7 of the 10 factors Precision Drilling Corporation.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities. In addition, it offers enterprise oil and gas software. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.