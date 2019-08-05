Comparing of Baker Hughes a GE company (BHGE) and Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Since Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) and Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes a GE company 25 1.06 N/A 0.10 256.46 Matrix Service Company 20 0.37 N/A 0.02 798.70

Table 1 demonstrates Baker Hughes a GE company and Matrix Service Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Matrix Service Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Baker Hughes a GE company. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Baker Hughes a GE company’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes a GE company 0.00% 0.4% 0.3% Matrix Service Company 0.00% 0.1% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

Baker Hughes a GE company has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Matrix Service Company’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Baker Hughes a GE company are 1.6 and 1.1. Competitively, Matrix Service Company has 1.4 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Baker Hughes a GE company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matrix Service Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Baker Hughes a GE company and Matrix Service Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes a GE company 0 0 1 3.00 Matrix Service Company 0 1 0 2.00

Baker Hughes a GE company has a 34.97% upside potential and an average price target of $32.5. Matrix Service Company on the other hand boasts of a $22 average price target and a 20.02% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Baker Hughes a GE company looks more robust than Matrix Service Company as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99% of Baker Hughes a GE company shares and 94.7% of Matrix Service Company shares. Baker Hughes a GE company’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Matrix Service Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baker Hughes a GE company 2.13% 0.83% 7.81% 6.06% -26.81% 18.09% Matrix Service Company -0.11% -9.86% -6.13% -14.56% -6.75% 2.4%

For the past year Baker Hughes a GE company’s stock price has bigger growth than Matrix Service Company.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Baker Hughes a GE company beats Matrix Service Company.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities. In addition, it offers enterprise oil and gas software. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets. The companyÂ’s Storage Solutions segment constructs crude and refined products aboveground storage tanks; and provides planned and emergency maintenance services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum tanks, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and plant work in storage terminals and tank farms, as well as provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment constructs and maintains work in the iron and steel, mining and minerals, and agricultural industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling, fertilizer production facilities, thermal vacuum chambers, and other industrial markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.