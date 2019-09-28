Comparing of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 1.74 N/A 1.15 15.79 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares and 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. was less bullish than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.