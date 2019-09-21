Comparing of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

As Asset Management businesses, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.51 N/A 1.15 15.79 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. was more bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 7 of the 7 factors.