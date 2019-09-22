Comparing of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

As Asset Management companies, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.51 N/A 1.15 15.79 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.54 N/A 1.16 10.53

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 30.5% and 12.03% respectively. About 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.37% are Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.