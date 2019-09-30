Comparing of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Both Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 1.73 N/A 1.15 15.79 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 0.00 4.30M 1.75 5.72

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Hennessy Advisors Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 43,086,172.34% 19.2% 12.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 17.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has 7.93% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.