Comparing of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

Since Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.66 N/A 1.15 15.79 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.