Comparing of Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) and LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD)

Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) and LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) compete against each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Badger Meter Inc. 56 3.73 N/A 1.24 43.10 LRAD Corporation 3 4.08 N/A 0.12 34.67

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Badger Meter Inc. and LRAD Corporation. LRAD Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Badger Meter Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Badger Meter Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than LRAD Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Badger Meter Inc. and LRAD Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Badger Meter Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 7% LRAD Corporation 0.00% -0.9% -0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Badger Meter Inc.’s current beta is 0.77 and it happens to be 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, LRAD Corporation has beta of 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Badger Meter Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival LRAD Corporation is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. LRAD Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Badger Meter Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Badger Meter Inc. and LRAD Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Badger Meter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 LRAD Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Badger Meter Inc.’s upside potential is 0.55% at a $54.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Badger Meter Inc. and LRAD Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.8% and 52.9%. 1% are Badger Meter Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are LRAD Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Badger Meter Inc. 0.55% -8.39% -4% 2.28% 6.24% 8.7% LRAD Corporation 2.97% 20.58% 32.06% 63.17% 51.27% 65.08%

For the past year Badger Meter Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than LRAD Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Badger Meter Inc. beats LRAD Corporation.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic products that beam, focus, and control sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional sound products, which are used for communication and deterring threats over distances. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. LRAD Corporation sells its products directly to government, military, end-users, and defense-related companies, as well as to small network of independent resellers and system integrators. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.