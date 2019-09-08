Comparing of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67

Demonstrates B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26%

For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.