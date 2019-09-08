Comparing of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|112.67
Demonstrates B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.96%
|3.79%
|6.51%
|3.26%
For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Legacy Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
