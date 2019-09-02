Comparing of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU)

As Conglomerates businesses, B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.19%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.78%
For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. was less bullish than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
