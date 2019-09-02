Comparing of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU)

As Conglomerates businesses, B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78%

For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. was less bullish than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.