Comparing of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)

Both B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|119.20
Demonstrates B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 59.64% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.69%
|0.01%
|2.92%
|6.23%
|0%
|6.23%
For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. was less bullish than Far Point Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
