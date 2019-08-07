Comparing of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)

Both B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20

Demonstrates B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 59.64% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23%

For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. was less bullish than Far Point Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.