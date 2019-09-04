Comparing of B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

Both B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 19 1.28 N/A 0.71 26.45 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89

In table 1 we can see B. Riley Financial Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to B. Riley Financial Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has B. Riley Financial Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares and 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held 4.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc. was more bullish than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.