Comparing of B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

We are comparing B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 19 1.29 N/A 0.71 26.45 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.33 N/A 0.81 15.60

Demonstrates B. Riley Financial Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. MFS California Municipal Fund is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B. Riley Financial Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. B. Riley Financial Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% are B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc. was more bullish than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats MFS California Municipal Fund.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.