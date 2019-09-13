Comparing of B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 19 1.42 N/A 0.71 26.45 Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.87 N/A 2.25 8.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of B. Riley Financial Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc. Janus Henderson Group plc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Janus Henderson Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has B. Riley Financial Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for B. Riley Financial Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Janus Henderson Group plc is $23.55, which is potential 8.58% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors. About 4.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc. has 34.08% stronger performance while Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats B. Riley Financial Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.