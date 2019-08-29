Comparing of B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) and Its Peers

We are contrasting B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

B. Riley Financial Inc. has 65.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have B. Riley Financial Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.20% 1.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting B. Riley Financial Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. N/A 19 26.45 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

B. Riley Financial Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

The potential upside of the rivals is 144.28%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of B. Riley Financial Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc. has stronger performance than B. Riley Financial Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

B. Riley Financial Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.88. In other hand, B. Riley Financial Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

B. Riley Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors B. Riley Financial Inc.’s competitors beat B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.