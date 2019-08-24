Comparing of B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 19 1.24 N/A 0.71 26.45 Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.77 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 highlights B. Riley Financial Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cannae Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than B. Riley Financial Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has B. Riley Financial Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.88 beta indicates that B. Riley Financial Inc. is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cannae Holdings Inc.’s 20.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc. was less bullish than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats B. Riley Financial Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.