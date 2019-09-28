Comparing of AZZ Inc. (AZZ) and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ Inc. 42 1.64 25.73M 2.13 21.88 Luxfer Holdings PLC 16 0.87 23.24M 0.43 45.77

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AZZ Inc. and Luxfer Holdings PLC. Luxfer Holdings PLC is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than AZZ Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. AZZ Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ Inc. 61,058,376.84% 9.4% 5.3% Luxfer Holdings PLC 145,340,838.02% 6.6% 3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.42 beta indicates that AZZ Inc. is 42.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Luxfer Holdings PLC is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AZZ Inc. are 2.9 and 2. Competitively, Luxfer Holdings PLC has 1.9 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. AZZ Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of AZZ Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.6% of Luxfer Holdings PLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.4% of AZZ Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Luxfer Holdings PLC shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AZZ Inc. 1.33% 1.24% -0.49% 4.49% -12.69% 15.41% Luxfer Holdings PLC -7.47% -20.43% -17.21% -0.75% 9.08% 12.42%

For the past year AZZ Inc. has stronger performance than Luxfer Holdings PLC

Summary

AZZ Inc. beats Luxfer Holdings PLC on 10 of the 13 factors.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturersÂ’ representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand. This segment also designs and manufactures aluminum, titanium, and magnesium panels for use in aerospace, automotive, rail, architectural, and healthcare components and products under the Superform brand; and spun steel cylinders to pilots and parachutists at high altitudes for petroleum sampling and oxygen containment applications. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops and manufactures magnesium alloys, magnesium powders, magnesium plates and rolled sheets, photo-engraving plates, magnesium products for biomedical applications, seawater-activated batteries, and soluble magnesium alloys under the Magnesium Elektron brand. This segment also develops and manufactures specialty zirconium products, including zirconium-based materials, zirconium oxides, filters, thermal barrier coatings, and Zirconium-based reactive chemicals under the MEL Chemicals brand. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Salford, the United Kingdom.