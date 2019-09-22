Comparing of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

As Biotechnology companies, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 has AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Genmab A/S’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Genmab A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 600.00%. Meanwhile, Genmab A/S’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 12.41%. The data provided earlier shows that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. appears more favorable than Genmab A/S, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Genmab A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 0%. Insiders held 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has -16.53% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Genmab A/S beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.