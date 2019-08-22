Comparing of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Both AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Gamida Cell Ltd. has 6.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 508.70% and an $7 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares and 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. About 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.