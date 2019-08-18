Comparing of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3%

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Its rival CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21.5 and 21.5 respectively. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a 607.07% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. Competitively, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 41.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.