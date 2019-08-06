Comparing of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Both AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Demonstrates AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$7 is AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 600.77%. On the other hand, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 52.91% and its average price target is $45. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. seems more appealing than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has -16.53% weaker performance while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 15.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.