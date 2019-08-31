Comparing of Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Both Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.50 N/A -2.89 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aytu BioScience Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Risk and Volatility

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s current beta is 4.59 and it happens to be 359.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.25 beta which makes it 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. are 4.1 and 3.8. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares and 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has stronger performance than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.