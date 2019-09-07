Comparing of Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.53 N/A -2.89 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 12.95 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aytu BioScience Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Risk & Volatility

Aytu BioScience Inc. has a beta of 4.59 and its 359.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Pfenex Inc. has a 2.29 beta which is 129.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Pfenex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aytu BioScience Inc. and Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 83.6% respectively. About 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.