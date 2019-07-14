Comparing of Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Both Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.54 N/A -7.14 0.00 Galapagos NV 111 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Demonstrates Aytu BioScience Inc. and Galapagos NV earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aytu BioScience Inc. and Galapagos NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Aytu BioScience Inc. and Galapagos NV Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Galapagos NV has an average target price of $136.25, with potential downside of -6.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.1% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares and 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49% Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. was more bullish than Galapagos NV.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Galapagos NV beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.