Comparing of Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.50 N/A -2.89 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Demonstrates Aytu BioScience Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aytu BioScience Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. was more bullish than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.