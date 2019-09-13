Comparing of Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Both Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.65 N/A -2.89 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 73.14 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Aytu BioScience Inc. and Celsion Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Volatility & Risk

Aytu BioScience Inc. has a 4.59 beta, while its volatility is 359.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Celsion Corporation has a 1.95 beta which is 95.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aytu BioScience Inc. and Celsion Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 9.2%. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has stronger performance than Celsion Corporation

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.