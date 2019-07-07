Comparing of Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.72 N/A -7.14 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aytu BioScience Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2%

Volatility and Risk

Aytu BioScience Inc. has a beta of 4.67 and its 367.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. aTyr Pharma Inc. has a 2.52 beta and it is 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, aTyr Pharma Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.1% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares and 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49% aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.