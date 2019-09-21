Comparing of Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

As Biotechnology companies, Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.58 N/A -2.89 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aytu BioScience Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aytu BioScience Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 0% respectively. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has weaker performance than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.